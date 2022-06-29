Emporia Public Schools will have a technology surplus sale at the Flint Hills Mall from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8.
The sale, which will take place on the east side of the Flint Hills Learning Center, located at 1624 Industrial Road, is cash or check only.
Available items include:
Dell Chromebook (Dell 3180), adapter included, $30
iPad Air (A1474), adapter not included, $40
iPad 2 (A1566), adapter not included, $80
iPad 5th Gen (A1822), adapter not included, $120
Items are limited to one Chromebook and/or iPad per person. Refunds will be available through 4 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Mary Herbert Education Center, located at 1700 W 7th Ave. No exchanges or troubleshooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.