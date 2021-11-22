James Kenyon might be the country’s foremost authority on rural Kansas high schools. Kenyon is the author of “Golden Rule Days,” a collection of histories and memories of 109 communities and closed high schools in Kansas. He shared some of those stories at the Emporia Public Library on Saturday afternoon.
A native of Kansas, Kenyon grew up on a third-generation grain and livestock farm near the small town of Bogue, Kan., population 300. His graduating class at Bogue High School — closed in 1978 due to unification — consisted of six people. He went on to become a veterinarian and moved to Iowa where he has lived for the past 45 years.
When Kenyon returned to Kansas for his 50th high school reunion in 2016, he started thinking about the other schools Bogue played in sports. He looked into it and found that, of the 32 communities where he had played ball, all but one had lost its high school. His fondness for his own “golden rule days” prompted him to begin collecting stories, memories and histories of other rural high schools across Kansas.
“High schools were especially important to rural areas,” he told the audience gathered in the library’s large meeting room. “Home games not only provided social activities for the entire area, but they also brought people into town to spend money.”
Schools were often the largest employer in the county and the only place where events could be held that were community-wide and open to the public. Of course, Kenyon said, they also provided education beyond the grammar school level.
“Most started as two-year schools, then added a third year, then eventually a fourth year,” he said. “Before that, school ended at eighth grade and rural students didn’t have many opportunities to continue their education.”
Before busses and personal transportation were easily accessible, it was common for students to “bach it” during the week by renting a room in town and living there from Sunday night until after school on Fridays.
“They would pack up clothes and bread and canned goods from home, then head to town for the week instead of going back and forth,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon spent more than a year traveling through Kansas, researching his book. He spoke with former teachers, superintendents, alumni and town historians to produce more than 400 pages of facts and anecdotes from schools in all 105 Kansas counties.
One of his favorite parts of researching the book was collecting stories about school days, from memorable pranks to teachers who made an impact to notable alumni. Although, as one woman from Ford county told him, “I’d like to think we were all notable.”
More information about Kenyon and his other books can be found at jamesrkenyon.com.
