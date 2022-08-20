It is a season of great change for both Emporia State University and its students.
As students move away from home for the first time or prepare to start another year at ESU, university leaders are focused on doing what they can to keep up with the times.
ESU hosted a Kick Off event for the 2022-23 school year Thursday afternoon at the Memorial Union, where university leadership shared their hopes and plans for the upcoming year and beyond. The theme of the afternoon: great change for Emporia State.
One change is ESU president Ken Hush. This is Hush’s first year in his new position, after serving part of the previous year as the interim president.
“For me, being my first Kick Off in the fall for a full school year and in an official position, it’s an honor,” Hush said. “I grew up two miles from here and went to school here. As an alum … I’m elated.”
Hush said this year’s focus will be “students, students, students.”
“Anything and everything, we want to listen to you, we want to help you out with success rates, we want to help you out with the various services that you’re wanting, and work together with you on what makes a great student experience so we can get better and prepare ourselves for the future,” Hush said.
Hush said the university has spent the past few months speaking with students and learning what they wanted out of their university experience.
“Through a lot of listening and asking questions … students, they wanted some more fun experiences,” Hush said. “They wanted further student success type programs that would help them progress and finish their education and graduate.”
“There’s been a lot of changes,” Hush added. “It’s a dynamic year that’s going to start here.”
Gary Wyatt, associate provost and dean of the Honors College, spoke of the importance of ESU changing to meet the needs of students today.
Wyatt said while many may think the value of higher education is decreasing, he has heard that before.
“This time it was cassette tapes, with university courses on them, so why would you come here?” Wyatt said with a laugh. “Higher [education] is not going away, but this challenging environment is going to require us to change.”
“We have increased competition from a variety of sources that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago,” Wyatt said. “And we have the ability to stand up to them and offer a competitive product.”
Brent Thomas, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, echoed much of what Wyatt said. Thomas, along with Joan Brewer, recently stepped into the role of interim provost, a role that was previously filled by Wyatt.
“My official title is interim provost, but my plan and my intent is to be the provost here in the interim so that we do not lose momentum, so that we can move forward, we can make good choices,” Thomas said. “We do have a bright future ahead of us. We can develop an exciting vision that meets the needs of the students of the future.”
University leaders outlined multiple new and returning programs to help ESU’s new generation of students get the most out of their education and their college experience.
Student Involvement
Associated Student Government president Bella Price and vice president Hailey Kisner announced a push to become a more environmentally sustainable campus, with initiatives such as the We Sting Green Campaign, which will kick off with an upcycled fashion show, Green & Glam, on Sept. 26.
Can the Bods will also return, and will be collecting canned goods and monetary donations from students, faculty and staff to help students who struggle with food insecurity focus more on school and less on how they will afford to eat.
Price and Kisner also announced that Homecoming this year will be a partnership with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow. The design will be announced at a later date.
Price encouraged all ESU faculty and staff to reach out to the ASG if they did not see students in places where decisions were being made around campus.
“I am very passionate about the idea of students being where decisions are made,” Price said. “It is incredibly important to have student input. I think this year is a year with a lot of change and a lot of great things happening, and students really need to be part of the discussions that are going to be going on.”
Student Experiences
Shelly Gehrke, vice president for enrollment management and student success, spoke about ESU’s efforts to build partnerships and promote the university’s brand.
One of those partnerships was with the City of Emporia.
“The City of Emporia has helped us take our disc golf from just an RSO to add an additional layer, and we are going to have a varsity disc golf team,” Gehrke said.
Additionally, Gehrke said, Emporia local and Dynamic Discs 2010 PDGA World Champion team member Eric McCabe will be ESU’s new disc golf coach.
“He’s a big deal in disc golf,” she said. “He was a national champion and when students heard that he was going to be our disc golf coach, we actually had students that were already at another institution change what school they were going to so that they could come to ESU. We look forward to more of that kind of momentum.”
ESU is also entering the Esports arena and now has over 100 students on the RSO team, with plans to expand.
“[ESU will] find ways for our current students to interact with the platform, interact with the organization, serve as project managers, get high-impact experiences that are going to launch them into careers,” Gehrke said. “We are totally on the cutting edge, the forefront of this.”
Hush said the university has completely revamped the tailgating experience for Live at the Hive.
“Some business and foods are involved, some adult beverages will be for sale,” he said. “We’re going to have live music. We’re going to bring all parties involved together, starting with the students.”
ESU will also bring back Friday Nights, with six weeks of events, including live music, starting Aug. 26.
Student Success
This year, ESU will hire professional academic advisors for students.
“Now our students have a go-to person to help with enrollment, add/drop, gen eds, all that, and then they also have their go-to person with those organic relationships they develop with faculty to help them on their trajectory to their career,” Gehrke said.
The Jones Foundation also created new incentives for students in the three-county area — Osage, Coffey and Lyon. This year, the Jones Success Scholarship plan will be available for students who meet the requirements.
“Students that come from those three counties, starting this fall, first-year students get $1,000. If you meet the GPA, which is inched up a tiny bit, you do the success agreement, which is basic participation in the Stinger Success program … your second year you get $1,500, third year $2,000, fourth year $2,500,” Gehrke said.
ESU will also offer in-state tuition to 48 of the 50 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, and student pay will be increasing to $10 an hour.
ESU’s campus will soon be bustling with life once again as students return to the classrooms Aug. 22.
