The number of children eating discounted meals at school is declining. Now Kansas will be part of a project which could change that.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced last week that Kansas will join seven other states in testing the use of Medicaid data in determining who can receive free and lower-priced meals.
“This project will expand free, reduced-priced meals for some of our most vulnerable students,” Kelly said in a statement.
In the Emporia school district, the percentage of students receiving those breakfasts and lunches began this millennium at 45.9%. It grew to a peak of 69% in 2011-12 and 2013-14.
But the percentage has dropped in almost every year since then.
This term, 57.5% of USD 253 students receive lower-priced meals. The number of students receiving them has declined by 760 over the past 10 years, even though the actual district enrollment has decreased by 318.
Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren noted Monday that other methods already exist to determine eligibility for the discounts. For instance, families in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program already qualify.
Yet until now, the process of determining if other children qualify depended largely on an application submitted by parents. Under this pilot project, Medicaid rules automatically will be reviewed as well.
“School districts have fewer school meal applications to process and verify, and families have less paperwork to complete,” Cheryl Johnston, Child Nutrition and Wellness Director with the Kansas Department of Education, said as part of Kelly’s statement.
Federal officials added that a check of Medicaid also will lead to fewer errors by school food programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.