In 1992, Emporia’s seventh- and eighth-graders moved to a new middle school built north of the high school campus.
The building has had two additions and now holds more than 1,150 students grades 6-8, teachers and support staff.
A fourth addition that is part of the 2019 bond proposal will add classrooms to accommodate enrollment growth, a high-wind shelter, a new entrance into the building for additional security and a second gymnasium for physical education.
Student Academics
Principal Steven Bazan said all students and families will benefit from the bond projects in years to come. All teachers will have a classroom and the eighth grade will have its own wing.
“We currently have four traveling teachers, meaning that four teachers have no classroom,” he said. “We’ve had to be very creative with our teaching spaces. In fact, we’ve even used a locker room for a classroom.
“Having additional space for the teachers will directly benefit the kids and their environment to learn,” Bazan continued, “This will allow all our eighth-graders to be in the same wing and create more of a team atmosphere amongst the students and the teachers. When teachers are excited and their needs are met, the students win every time.”
The eighth-grade wing will have a new science lab and the sixth and seventh grade science labs will be renovated. The student commons area in the center of the school will be updated, allowing for expansion of the band room and stage. Food service will also add a serving line to give students more time to eat. More space is needed to keep up with growing enrollment and class sizes, advancements in technology and revisions to the science program, Bazan said.
Safety and Security
Bazan said he is most excited about the safety and security features included in the project. The classroom addition on the west wing also will serve as a high-wind shelter for up to 1,500 people. In addition, the school office will be moved from the center of the building to the main west entrance, adding another layer of security. As part of recent safety upgrades, EMS now has a Phase I secure entry equipped with new buzz-in system in place this fall.
“What brings me reassurance is the safe and secure entry into the main corridors of the school,” Bazan said. “This will better meet the needs of the community as well when they enter the school and have access to the front office.”
Building Systems
The bond proposal includes updating some of the original building systems, adding visitor parking, changes to the traffic flow and adding a second gymnasium with seating to hold the entire student body and increase space for physical education.
The new gym will hold all students for assemblies and school gatherings.
“It will be a great day when we host a sporting event in our gym, and we have a place for all the parents to sit when they want to come to watch their students play,” Bazan said.
“Not to mention having seating for the opposing team and their families will provide a hospitable environment that allows parents and family and friends to sit and enjoy the sport they are invested in.”
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these improvements at Emporia Middle School:
• An adequate storm shelter
• A secure entry into the building
• Updated and modernized classrooms
• New gym with seating space
• Expanded band room, cafeteria, stage and student commons space
• Appropriate learning environments for all students based on their needs
• Updated aging building systems
• Improved parking and traffic flow
Open House for Stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside a school recently are encouraged to visit one of our upcoming open houses. Village, Logan Avenue, William Allen White, Maynard and Emporia Middle School will be open for tours and informal conversation on the following dates.
• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15
• 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20
