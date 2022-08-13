20210202_100645.jpg

Alexis Lowder, a former music teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School, was fired from her job three days after organizing a Vote No rally.

 Courtesy Alexis Lowder

Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it.

On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.

