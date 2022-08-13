Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it.
On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
By Monday, Lowder, a music teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School, had received a message from her school.
“The Monday after the Vote No rally, I got a voicemail from the principal of the school saying that I needed to come in for a meeting the next day,” Lowder said. “I knew what was coming. I was prepared to be fired.”
When Lowder arrived at the school, she said, she was informed that she would face a hearing before any official decision was made.
“[The hearing] was really pointless because, I mean, the Catholic Church’s position isn’t going to change and I did not do anything wrong,” Lowder said.
Lowder said she was “asked a bunch of questions and basically given a chance to apologize, repent,” an offer she did not take. Later that day she received an email and text message informing her she had been terminated.
“The exact wording was, ‘We are terminating your employment at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School effective immediately. Your words and actions while organizing and participating in a Vote No rally are inconsistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church,’ and that was pretty much it,” she said.
Sacred Heart Catholic School principal Alison Geitz told The Gazette she could not comment on personnel matters.
Lowder had been a teacher at Sacred Heart for a year before her termination. She is also a former anti-abortion Catholic herself.
She said she decided to leave the Catholic Church around seven years ago.
Now 30, Lowder is an activist for bodily autonomy and said her personal journey with abortion rights started in her early 20s.
“The first step was realizing, ‘Oh, wow, so a lot of people get abortions because it is a threat to the life of the pregnant person,’” Lowder said. “I had, like, this kind of realization that if I were to get pregnant and found myself in that situation, maybe I would choose to take that risk, but nobody else should be forced to sacrifice their life for a pregnancy that is non-viable.”
Additionally, Lowder said, she spoke with a co-worker who had had an abortion, a conversation that helped shift her perspective.
“She had two daughters and her third pregnancy, it was going to kill her, and so she got an abortion because she wasn’t going to leave her two daughters orphaned and it was like, oh, my, yes, it just clicked for me that I had these preconceived notions of who is getting an abortion and why, and really I don’t know the circumstances for other people’s abortions,” she said.
“Slowly I started to realize … abortion is more complicated than I thought and it’s a personal decision and nobody, not me, definitely not the government, should be in charge of telling other people what they can do with their body,” she added.
Looking back, Lowder said, she has no regrets about her decision to help organize the rally.
“Knowing that I had the ability to get people out, to motivate people to vote and tell other people to vote, it seemed important enough to risk it,” she said. “Sometimes just staying silent is unethical.”
While the Value Them Both Amendment has failed, the Value Them Both Coalition — an advocacy group in support of the legislation — released a statement after the amendment was struck down by Kansas voters on Aug. 2, stating that voters had been misled about what the amendment entailed and that the organization would not abandon the fight “to value women and babies.”
Lowder also said she has no plans back down and will continue working with abortion advocacy groups in the state, stating that there is “no time for complacency.”
Kansas was the first state to put abortion rights in front of voters following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June, with other states soon following suit.
According to the Associated Press, “Four other states — California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont — could have votes in November on abortion access, and a fifth, Montana, is voting on a measure that would require abortion providers to give lifesaving treatment to a fetus that is born alive after a botched abortion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.