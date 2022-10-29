Planning for the future is one thing. Planning the long-range future of a school district could require outside guidance.
The North Lyon County school board agreed during a work session Wednesday night to conduct a study of all district facilities. It’s part of the district’s strategic plan.
“One of our four strategic areas is managing school budget resources effectively, efficiently and maintaining facilities,” Superintendent Robert Blair said in advance of the meeting.
A timeline for the review was posted on the USD 251 Facebook page Thursday. It will begin in January, with a final report expected for the board and the public in April. A “future community advisory committee” will review it as well.
“It’s good for schools to periodically look at strategic planning, and think about 10, 15, 20 years in the future,” Blair said. “That would include studying enrollment.”
Past, present and future trends will be analyzed.
Blair told the board during a meeting two weeks ago that the North Lyon County district has 347 students this fall, helped by the opening of a new preschool in August.
Gazette archives show the count is up one child from the 2018-19 school year, but 15 years ago, the total enrollment was around 550.
The review will provide details on “classroom utilization, student capacity of buildings and their strengths and weaknesses,” a Facebook post by the district said.
Retired Kansas State University professor G. Kent Stewart will lead the study. The district indicated he’s conducted similar reviews across Kansas and other states.
“The total cost of the study will not exceed $2,300,” the Facebook post said.
Blair indicated the district’s five-year capital outlay plan also could be affected by the review. That plan last was updated at the board’s September meeting.
The current version of the plan has several long-range projects. They include $4,000 to finish replacing lockers in the Northern Heights High School locker room next term, as well as $675,000 for a new track at Northern Heights in 2024-25.
