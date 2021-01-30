Elizabeth Kusmaul and her second grade class started off the school year as normal as the new normal could look like. However, after Kusmaul’s class was quarantined three times in a row — she hopes they can look back on this school year in a positive way.
“Each time was actually different because we had to handle each situation differently due to the level of exposure,” she said.
The first quarantine happened mid-October. Kusmaul shared that she only had one day to pack up everything she needed for two weeks to move to the Sauder Community Building to teach her class. The school would bring breakfast and lunch for her students to eat.
“The kids actually enjoyed it and it was not the worst situation ever,” Kusmaul said. “Because our community center is very large, so we were able to spread out which was really nice.”
Each student had space to spread out and work. During recess, the kids played at the city park that had new equipment. “They really liked that,” she said with a laugh.
The class came back to the traditional classroom for just a few days to have a Halloween party. Then, in early November, they had to quarantine for a second time.
Kusmaul was called into the office at 9:45 a.m. and was told that her students needed to be out of the classroom by 11. She said that the stress hit her really hard. Kusmaul recalled crying in front of her class that they had to go through this process all over again, but her students reassured her that everything would be okay.
“A student in the classroom had tested positive,” Kusmaul said. “We had to quarantine on our own. We had two days to prepare. The kiddos had to leave by about noon that day when we found out there was a positive in the room. It was a little bit of a mad dash trying to gather everything we would need for the duration of the quarantine.”
Luckily, she had prepared students an “emergency kit” that had mostly all the essentials packed: iPads, chargers, headphones, white boards, writing folders and math tools.
She also had to change all of her lesson plans that would have been in person and adjust them to being online. Last spring, Kusmaul started a YouTube channel to record videos of herself reading books for her students to watch. For the second qurantine, Kusmaul picked up the channel again for students to go back and listen to stories whenever needed. Her students had not used Zoom since last spring, so Kusmaul took time with her students to readjust to the platform.
“That was kind of nice because we could kind of work the kinks out of how things were going to run the whole day long,” she said.
The school day for the second quarantine was broken up into three two-hour blocks. The first two hours were dedicated to reading and reading groups, then students had a two hour break to eat and play. Music, art and physical education teachers would send students activities to do on their own time during their break. Then, students would come back together for the last two hours to do math, science, social studies and writing projects.
“I do have to say I am kind of lucky because my daughter, [Gabby], is in my class,” Kusmaul said. “So, I got to bring her with me for Zoom school. It was nice, I kind of had a guinea pig to help me make sure everything was flowing smoothly on both sides of the computer screen.”
The “breakout rooms” feature on Zoom was helpful, she said. Kusmaul’s student teacher could take half of the class into a separate Zoom room to help them out.
Normally during Thanksgiving break, the school takes three days off. This year, USD 386 also took off the following Monday and Tuesday in case anyone started showing symptoms.
“We were back from Thanksgiving break for three days,” she said. “I believe it was Dec. 2 - 4 we were here and another student tested positive in the classroom.”
However, the class did not have to quarantine as long. After Greenwood county changed the quarantine policy, the class only had to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14.
With big school events, like the Christmas concert, the students unfortunately missed out on. Kusmaul knew it was important to her daughter and her students to do something.
“As a mother and as a teacher — I felt horrible for the parents,” she said. “Their kids were going to miss out on this. I felt horrible because I know [the Christmas concert] is a big time we take pictures with friends at the concert, group pictures with classes and these guys were going to miss out on that.”
Lora McDonald, the elementary school music teacher, had a son in Kusmaul’s class. Together, Kusmaul and McDonald got together to plan an outdoor Christmas concert for her class.
“The kids came to school at the Sauder Center during that third quarantine and I had them all wear their Christmas concert clothes,” Kusmaul said. “We stood outside, socially distanced with our masks on. [McDonald] played her guitar and the kids sang their songs. We recorded it and were able to upload it to Facebook so that we had somewhat of a Christmas concert.”
During the third quarantine, Kusmaul only met with her students for three and a half hours in the morning to knock through every subject before sending them home with a packed lunch.
“My biggest thing was I thought that people were probably [thinking] I had a very dirty classroom,” she said with a laugh. “That is the complete opposite. I feel like I have never used so much Germ-x, hand sanitizer in my whole life. I am strict with the masks, we do not take mask breaks in the room — we go outside for them — so we are definitely spaced out.”
Now, her class looks back at all the quarantines and can laugh happily together.
“I would say it wasn’t the worst experience ever,” Kusmaul said. “It is a little stressful, but we made the best of every situation we were put in as a class. We have laughed about it, we have talked about how we missed certain things we did at the Sauder Center. The kids were just sure that there was a ghost at the Sauder Center, so that is our joke now. … [Quarantine] has just become, I do not want to say a joke, but something we can talk and laugh about and not despise. My hope is that as they grow up, they will have positive memories of what we went through together.”
Kusmaul joked that she thought she was always a tech-savvy person until now. Despite the quarantine policy changed in the county, she encourages anyone to be prepared for the notification to quarantine.
“The success we had during our three rounds of quarantine would not have been possible without everyone involved [in] making this such a positive and memorable experience,” she said. “I wanted to give a huge thank you to my administration and the Board of Education for all of their support, to my fellow teachers and co-workers that sent me texts and words of encouragement, to those that dropped off our breakfasts and lunches, to friends that helped my son when I was not available, to my students’ parents and grandparents for being so flexible and helpful and last — to the kids for being my go-with-the-flow little buddies.”
