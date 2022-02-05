People of a certain age may remember “vo-tech schools.” These days, the better name is career and technical education, or CTE. And more students are enrolled in that than you might think.
“We have probably 75-80% of our kids, if not more, taking a class that would meet a requirement for a career and technical education certificate,” Sheryl Leeds said.
Leeds’s work as assistant principal at Emporia High School includes oversight of CTE. February is Career and Technical Education Month, promoting a wide range of courses.
“It is matching up our classroom instruction to prepare kids for a career,” Leeds explained. “That career could be anything from animal science and plant science... to digital media.”
The Kansas State Department of Education offers 16 career clusters for students, subdivided into 37 career cluster pathways. Emporia doesn’t offer all of them, but has a number of options.
“We don’t have the IT (information technology) portion... right now,” Leeds said Thursday. The school’s offerings are based on teacher certification and area employment needs.
The most popular clusters for Emporia High students are in agriculture, business management and health services. For some of them, CTE might not necessarily be an alternative to college.
“We have students... they’re completers and they get a certificate, and they go on to a four-year college,” Leeds said. Others might pursue an Associate Degree or enroll at Flint Hills Technical College.
CTE also can help students become motivated and “find their passions” for life, Leeds said, as opposed to dropping out of school.
KSDE says career and technical student organizations enhance the instruction through everything from in-depth projects to interaction with skilled adults. Those groups include familiar names such as Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America.
Leeds encourages parents to talk with their children about their interests, aptitudes and strengths. That can start as early as elementary school, when USD 253 begins exposing children to possible careers.
“They can be a completer in multiple pathways, depending on the courses they take,” Leeds added.
The KSDE plans to make a few pathway adjustments for next school year. One of them will add a flight training course to the “aviation maintenance” pathway.
Leeds noted Enrollment Nights are approaching for Emporia High students. The first one is for freshmen at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
