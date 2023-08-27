Hundreds of families turned out for a morning full of hiking, fishing, kayaking and more Saturday, as Vamos a Pescar took over the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center at Emporia State University.
The program, now in its seventh year, celebrates and introduces families to the outdoors. Vamos a Pescar — which translates to “Let’s Go Fishing” — began as a partnership between the Migrant Education Program, What’s In Outdoors and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow in 2017. Today, those partnerships have expanded to include to multiple organizations such as Emporia State University and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless dropped a full schedule on Saturday to drive the hour down to Emporia and help out at Vamos a Pescar. He told The Gazette that the event is truly unique around Kansas because it bridges a connection with the Hispanic and Latino communities and outdoor exploration.
"What the folks down here, the great volunteers and organizers, do is really unique around Kansas," he said. "Every year they do it and it just keeps getting better and better. They're creative people. They think of new things to attract people and it's just a tremendous event."
KDWP biologist Ernesto Flores agreed. He's been involved with the event for about three years.
"There's a lot of partners here, and there's a lot of great people that I work with on a daily basis doing an event like this," Flores said. "They're really at the forefront of putting an event like this together, because it takes a lot of cooperation between a lot of people and different organizations."
At a time when children are glued to tablets and cell phones, he said it's important to get them excited about what's available to them in the great outdoors.
"The importance here is to educate the youth and to put an event like this to show them that there's still opportunities, even when you step outside, even if it's a matter of going outside, walking, looking at birds, looking at trees, fishing, hiking — that's what's important right now for kids," he said. "It's just good to be outside and breathe fresh air."
Flores said the community involvement is what keeps him coming back to to Vamos a Pescar each year. It's gratifying, he said, to see families enjoying what the outdoors have to offer.
"Getting to see them actually partake in the outdoors and then once it's all said and done, people are super grateful," he said. "They're like, 'Man, I really enjoyed the opportunity to be outside, to kayak, to go fishing, to learn about boating regulations,' whatever it is, just all of it come to fruition and everyone being able to take it in and, and enjoy it is great."
While the program originally had a capacity to serve just 12 Hispanic families, it is now open to the entire community. Part of the program's ability to expand has been the partnership with ESU's Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. Brent Thomas, ESU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, said events like Vamos a Pescar align perfectly with PAROC's mission to educate the public about the importance of water and aquatic environments.
"This event epitomizes the goals of this facility," he said. "It's also something that, if you think about what is the purpose of a regional comprehensive university, we exist to serve the needs of the communities where we exist, where we are located. One of the ways that we can bring value to our community is by being a site and being a part of these kind of events, to get people in, get them involved, to hopefully get kids excited about the outdoors, get kids excited about possibly careers in fisheries and wildlife."
Thomas said it may even inspire kids to enroll at ESU in the future.
"We're very proud to work with all the different groups that have built this activity and this event, and we couldn't be happier to be the site for it," Thomas added.
A key component for the event is teaching families about different aspects of outdoor recreation, such as fishing and even boat safety. Kim and Carolyn Burnett, of Olathe, come down each year to teach families about the different rods and reels used for fishing.
"We're showing them how to cast and showing them all the different types of rods that are just one tap," Kim Burnett said. "The kids are able to try it out as well, and a lot of them like the fly fishing. They've never seen it before."
Kim Burnett said he has been fishing since he was a kid. Back then, he said, it was how his family ate.
"My parents and grandparents, my aunts and uncles — I've been doing this my whole life," he said. "That's how we were eating, but I didn't know it back then."
Larry Agin was teaching families the basics of boat safety.
"I go over the boat, what you need to have in the boat, the life jackets, all that stuff," he said. "Kids 12 and under have to wear a life jacket and you have to have your boat registered. You have to have a fire extinguisher in the boat and you need a first aid kit in the boat."
The main thing, Agin added, was making sure kids understand they need to wear a life jacket at all times when they're on the water.
"They're not going to grasp everything else, but if you emphasize the life jackets, they'll remember that. That's the main crux of my information," he said.
Mark Schreiber, who represents District 60 in the Kansas House, said he's a longtime supporter of Vamos a Pescar.
"The outreach has been phenomenal," he said. "It's great for the community and for the region, for people to come and learn about our environment."
Schreiber added that bringing in resources from outside of Emporia for the event is a big benefit as well.
"It allows our community to learn from these organizations who come in and help put on the event, and that benefits everybody," he said. "It just amazes me every year to come down here and see what's expanded. It's phenomenal."
The event ended with the ever-popular fish fry. This year, the food was provided by Sodexo and Casa Ramos.
