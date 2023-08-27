Editor's Note

Ryann Brooks is an instructor at Emporia State University. 

Hundreds of families turned out for a morning full of hiking, fishing, kayaking and more Saturday, as Vamos a Pescar took over the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center at Emporia State University. 

The program, now in its seventh year, celebrates and introduces families to the outdoors. Vamos a Pescar — which translates to “Let’s Go Fishing” — began as a partnership between the Migrant Education Program, What’s In Outdoors and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow in 2017. Today, those partnerships have expanded to include to multiple organizations such as Emporia State University and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. 

