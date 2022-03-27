An Emporia High School science instructor is among eight finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Erica Huggard is one of two candidates from Region 1, which were announced Saturday during a virtual ceremony. She wins $2,000 from corporate sponsor Security Benefit.
It's the second honor for Huggard in six weeks. In mid-February, she received one of 45 “California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence” nationwide.
Huggard also was a Kansas finalist last spring for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She became a Kansas Master Teacher in 2020.
Huggard, a 16-year education professional, teaches biology anatomy and physiology at EHS. She was one of six semifinalists from Region 1 and among 109 candidates statewide.
The other finalist from Region 1 is Carly Torres, a fifth-grade teacher in Hutchinson. Each region is represented by one elementary school and one secondary school teacher.
The 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year will be named Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wichita. There will be two finalists from four regions, which match the state congressional districts.
