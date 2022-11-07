The first two finalists for Emporia State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs will visit the campus this week.
The first two finalists for Emporia State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs will visit the campus this week.
ESU announced Monday that Dr. Sean Lane will appear Wednesday before a search committee and administrators.
The public is invited to meet Lane at a community forum at 2 p.m. in Webb Hall, on the second floor of the ESU Memorial Union. A separate forum for faculty members will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Lane is dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He has degrees from Fresno State University and Kent State University.
Lane has worked in the private sector for companies in San Francisco and California’s Silicon Valley. He also has Ivy League faculty experience at Princeton.
A statement said ESU has four finalists for Provost, but is keeping their names secret until 48 hours before they visit the campus. The second finalist should be named Tuesday, because a visit and community forum are scheduled for Thursday.
The other two candidates are scheduled to visit next Monday and Thursday, November 17.
ESU has lacked a full-time Provost since George Arasimowicz resigned in February. The final decision on a replacement will be made by the Kansas Board of Regents.
