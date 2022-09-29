As controversy surrounds reductions at Emporia State University, campus enrollment is in decline.
But, the university said new student enrollments increased by 10% since 2021. That number includes new freshmen enrollments over 12%, new transfer students increased by 15% and new graduate students increased by 7%.
"We are pleased to see that our recently implemented recruitment initiatives are showing results, and students are ready to return to college after Covid," said Shelly Gehrke, vice president for enrollment management and student success, in a written release.
The Kansas Board of Regents reported Thursday that ESU has 5,324 students enrolled this fall. That's down 5.2% from last fall and 7.1% over the last five years.
The Regents compiles enrollment numbers at all state institutions on the 20th day of the fall semester.
This week, Emporia State University began announcing new reinvestment and restructuring strategies to best meet the needs of students. The first announcement was for the Department of Art. The announcement came after a comprehensive review of all academic offerings at the university. More program and department announcements will come throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
"We believe our plans for strategic reinvestment and realignment of resources into specific academic programs is our best path forward to sustain Emporia State University into the future," said Brent Thomas, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Only Fort Hays State has a larger one-year enrollment drop than ESU this fall, the Regents said. The decline in Hays is 8.2%.
But nearly all four-year public universities have lower enrollment this fall. The only one with an increase is Wichita State, up 5.1%.
In contrast, almost all technical colleges across Kansas are seeing an enrollment boom.
Flint Hills Technical College leads them all, with an increase of 17.9% this fall from one year ago and a 41.6% gain from five years ago.
Investing in the art program at ESU will not stop the decreases in enrollment! What about the large decreases in enrollment (greater than 15%) at KSU and PSU over the the 2011-2021 time period???
