As controversy surrounds reductions at Emporia State University, campus enrollment is in decline. 

But, the university said new student enrollments increased by 10% since 2021. That number includes new freshmen enrollments over 12%, new transfer students increased by 15% and new graduate students increased by 7%. 

Mark W.

Investing in the art program at ESU will not stop the decreases in enrollment! What about the large decreases in enrollment (greater than 15%) at KSU and PSU over the the 2011-2021 time period???

