An Emporia State University professor watched events unfold in Ukraine Thursday, and decided they looked familiar.
“He wanted to emulate what George W. Bush did with 'shock and awe,'” Dr. Christopher Lovett said.
Lovett found comparisons with “Operation Desert Storm,” when Kuwait was liberated from an Iraqi military takeover.
For one thing, he thought Vladimir Putin might wait until next week to launch what the Russian ruler calls a “special military operation”, but U.S. leaders call an invasion.
“I thought the Russians had better night fighting capability than they actually have,” the professor of social sciences, sociology and criminology said.
An attack next week would come at the new moon, much as the aerial assault on Iraq and Kuwait did in January 1991. Thursday marked 31 years since allied ground forces entered those areas.
Lovett is impressed that the Ukrainian military is putting up a strong fight, even though the Russian forces may have it outnumbered. But he does not expect Putin to back down.
“They're going to go all-in,” Lovett said. “This is a personal mission on his part. He wants to recreate the Russian empire.”
Putin wanted guarantees that Ukraine never would join the NATO alliance. But to prevent the rebuilding of the former Soviet Union, Lovett thinks NATO now might become larger.
“I would not be shocked if the Finns entered the alliance and the Swedes entered the alliance,” he said.
Lovett wondered what might have happened in Ukraine if Donald Trump, who called Putin's recognition of two Ukrainian states as “genius” this week, was still U.S. President.
“Putin was determined that he wanted NATO weakened, and he almost got his wish with Donald Trump,” Lovett said. “Trump was already doing what Putin really wanted... NATO would have been thoroughly emasculated.”
On the other hand, Lovett says Thursday's events do not prove that Western economic sanctions have failed.
“It won't solve the whole problem. They'll take time,” Lovett said. But he added the Russians have “a substantial reserve of currency” to deal with financial pressure.
Lovett said economic pain due to the fighting will not be a “cakewalk” for people across the U.S. and Europe. But when it comes to Ukraine, Lovett said the U.S. must make a tough choice.
“Is it better for have Americans actively engaged in a conflict like this and coming home in body bags? Or is it better to pay higher has prices?” Lovett asked. “You can't have it both ways.”
