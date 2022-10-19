A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday.
“By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
Goodman confirmed his office has received the revised results of an Emporia Police Department investigation of a possible sexual assault involving EHS players.
“We have completed it. It's been turned over to the County Attorney's office,” police spokesman Ray Mattas said Wednesday without elaborating. He did not say exactly when it ended or if any charges were recommended.
“It's going nowhere right now,” Goodman said. That's because Meghan Morgan, the assistant prosecutor who handles juvenile cases, is away for surgery.
“I'm not going to have the juvenile attorney back ... until the end of next week,” Goodman explained.
Police sent a possible criminal case involving EHS football to Goodman's office once before. But Goodman sent it back in early September, telling The Gazette it needed “further investigation.”
The incident allegedly occurred Saturday, Aug. 20 after a scrimmage. Several people have told The Gazette about players attacking underclassmen in a locker room. It was first described as hazing, then a sexual assault.
The allegations have cast a cloud over the EHS football season. The Spartans won their opening game, but have lost six in a row since. The home season ends Friday night against Junction City.
But the case also has raised questions about the Emporia School Board's response. A statement read by President Leslie Seeley Wednesday, Sept. 28 claimed “strict confidentiality” must be used.
The board voted at that meeting to “uphold the suspension action as recommended by the appellate hearing officer as submitted.” No one on the board explained what that meant.
