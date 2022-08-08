USD 253 hosted a convocation for its educators at the William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium Monday morning, in preparation for the new school year.
Educators in attendance were treated with food, drinks and other gifts from local businesses, as well as the musical stylings of a drum line.
The convocation speakers touched on how teachers can be prepared for the upcoming school year and focused on the hardships of the past few years.
“As you know, the past two years, the past two and a half years, have been very difficult,” Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said. “We have gone through some trials and tribulations over this last year, particularly as we were right-sizing the district and getting where we need to be.”
Anderson-Harder thanked the returning teachers, instructional coaches, principals, student support specialists, and others who help the school function.
“Our kids have a bright future because of all of you,” she said. “We need all of you every day to be there, in the classroom, teaching our kids, supporting them and giving them the encouragement they need.”
The convocation featured a special guest speaker, DeMoine Adams, a motivational speaker and former standout defensive end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Adams started his speech by announcing the graduates of the class of 2033, while two incoming second-grade students walked across the stage waving and sporting a cap and gown.
“That’s the future. That is the future that we are heading into,” Adams said of the future graduates. “And isn’t that why we are here today?”
The theme of Adams’ speech revolved around a central idea: “Once we see where we’re going, everything we do must correspond with where we’re going.”
Adams encouraged teachers to re-commit themselves to their occupations, treat every day like game day, and to become actively engaged in their schools.
“The past few years have been tough because of some of the hits we have taken,” Adams said, equating teaching to cheering on the home team in a football game. “Our students represent the home team here in Emporia, Kansas. And we must never quit giving, give up, and give out on our home team if we want them to have a chance. Because they do have a chance.”
Erica Huggard, 2020 Master Teacher and Regional Kansas Teacher of the Year, also addressed the educators in attendance.
“We lost so many great educators across the country, and there is no denying that we are seeing unprecedented staff shortages in public education,” Huggard said. “But the untold story is about those of us who have stayed, or have answered the call to seek employment in public schools. And we are all here today.”
“This profession can be really challenging, but it can also be extremely rewarding,” she continued. “We have an opportunity to make a real, lasting impact on students. And that’s what makes education special.”
“Thank you for doing the hard things you’ve been asked to do. Thank you for working with us to make things better. Thank you for building futures. Thank you for being difference makers. Thank you for being confidence builders and bringers of joy. Thank you for being safe space providers and being life changers,” board president Leslie Seeley told the educators. “Thank you for being you. What you do matters and we appreciate you.”
