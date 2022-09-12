The Monday morning deadline for faculty, staff and students to respond to Emporia State University’s “workforce management” policy has passed. Now, the future of the policy is up to the Kansas Board of Regents, which will vote on the policy at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
As The Gazette previously reported, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, ESU announced a new “workforce management” policy that closely mirrors a policy set in place by KBOR last year that allows for universities to dismiss even tenured faculty.
The policy, called the ESU Framework for Workforce Management, would give ESU the “flexibility to realign resources” as the university continues to address ongoing structural deficits that were accelerated by COVID-19. It’s a move that university leaders said will recenter the university’s student-focused mission.
Additionally, the framework would allow the university to put its focus on certain programs — and potentially put others on the chopping block.
The ESU Faculty Senate and other faculty members have expressed strong concerns about what the policy could mean for the future of professors and programs at ESU. Many gathered to share their concerns at the Faculty Senate emergency meeting on Friday.
In a resolution addressed to Hush and KBOR, the Faculty Senate affirmed the importance of tenure and shared governance, stating that “tenure is central to the academic mission of colleges and universities, including the protection of academic freedom.”
The resolution stated that ESU has existing programs for dismissing tenured faculty and programs, and implementing this policy would make it the “only institution to propose a framework under KBOR’s COVID-era policy.”
Senate members also addressed the lack of input from faculty, stating that “the development of the proposed Framework for Workforce Management was largely opaque, with no Faculty Senate involvement.”
Rachelle Smith, a tenured English professor, said she is very worried about the future of her department and position.
“Missouri Western has already eliminated their English department, fired many of their tenure-line and tenured professors, and I fear the same thing may happen here at ESU,” Smith said. “I think that is a mistake. I think it does not serve our students well, and I think it is coming out of a perspective from a corporate model that doesn’t fit really well with any university or college.”
Smith said that without programs such as the arts and humanities, students are denied the well-rounded education they need to succeed in all aspects of their future professions.
“This movement we have … to disregard the humanities, I think it is ill-advised,” Smith added. “I think that universities and colleges that do adopt that, like Missouri Western, are going to come to regret that, and probably wind up reinstituting those departments.”
Smith also said the lack of faculty input in drafting the policy was a disservice to faculty and students.
“And it’s a disservice to KBOR,” Smith said. “They wouldn’t ask us, ESU, to include faculty, student, staff voices in this proposal if KBOR didn’t recognize that that was really important to the success of it.”
Journalism professor Max McCoy said many faculty did not have the ability to share their thoughts about the framework, due to the short review period given to faculty — around three business days. Others, he said, may fear what speaking out could mean for their position.
“I know from my conversations with others across campus that for every faculty member speaking here today in opposition of this ‘framework,’ there are many more who share these feelings but who are afraid to voice them for fear of reprisal,” McCoy said Friday. “I too, fear reprisal, but I cannot stay silent in the face of a move that is likely to destroy the institution we love.”
McCoy added that his concerns also included the suspension of tenure and “summary termination” of professors that ESU’s policy draft would make possible. Additionally, McCoy said he is worried for students of ESU.
“For us, students truly do come first — and that is not just an empty slogan,” McCoy said. “How disappointing that the administration sees established tenure professors as the problem, with no thanks for enduring two of the worst years in living memory in education. Our students will suffer under this proposal because it is likely to narrow their choices at Emporia State.”
Other attendees of the meeting, both in person and virtually, had concerns about the amount of work downsizing would put on already overworked faculty.
Interim Provost and Dean of the Liberal Arts College Brent Thomas said that is one reason hard decisions must be made.
“If you are going to eliminate positions, you also need to eliminate programs,” Thomas said. “We cannot keep doing more with less. I think that that is exactly what we have been doing in the past and I think it has been a mistake.”
However, others called into question the lack of transparency about what data and criteria are being looked at to determine the need for this policy and for which programs could potentially be in danger.
ESU president Ken Hush said the university leadership began analyzing programs through an outside higher education consulting company, the rpk GROUP. Beyond that, ESU spent 1,000 hours studying program and enrollment trends, employer needs, state and national job growth projections, program profit and loss information, department sustainability and more.
Faculty members say none of that data has been presented to faculty, staff or students for independent review.
ESU director of media relations Gwen Larson said all feedback from students, faculty and staff will be considered after the Monday deadline.
President Hush is set to present the workforce management framework to KBOR in Topeka on Wednesday. If approved, ESU would be required to utilize the framework before Dec. 31.
