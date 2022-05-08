A big surprise gift made the live return of Cinco de Mayo to downtown Emporia even more memorable.
“He is donating $1,800 for each kid who receives $200,“ Sally Sanchez of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow said Saturday.
Thanks to Carlos Garate of Ek Real Estate, nine Emporia High School students received $2,000 scholarships during the weekend celebration of Mexican military success.
“That's so humble of him,” Sanchez said. “He said, 'My son would be happy in doing this.'” Garate's son, Ace Garate, died in May 2019.
Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College will match the H.O.T.T. scholarship money. The Cinco de Mayo fiesta sets the base for that.
'This is how we fund raise money for scholarships,” Sally Sanchez of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, said. “They're very appreciate of it.”
More money was given away during the day, with $100 going to the winner of the jalapeno eating contest. The runner-up received $50.
The daylong event concluded with dance music from a DJ during the evening.
