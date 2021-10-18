Emporia High School Theatre students hosted 26 up-and-coming young thespians for the second Kids Theatre Workshop Saturday morning.
Kids aged 4-11 were invited to come spend four hours at the high school and gain hands-on experience in costume design, dance, improv, acting and puppetry.
EHS Theatre teacher Kacie Hastings said that her students volunteered for which responsibilities they wanted to take on for the workshop, with most picking an area where they already specialized. She also spent a whole day prior to the event providing training to her students about how to work with small children.
“My students, many of them are interested in education, so this is kind of the first baby steps into starting to try out teaching these skills to other people,” she said.
EHS Theatre first held the event in 2019 but had to cancel it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned this year and turned up more kids than before.
“We’ve grown just a little bit,” Hastings said. “I’m really hoping to get it up closer to 40, maybe even 50 little ones.”
Not only did the event give drama students the opportunity to try their hand at teaching and kids in the community a fun, engaging way to spend a Saturday morning, but it also is a part of helping establish a wider footprint for theater in town.
“I’d like to see theater become a much bigger deal in Emporia in general, and so getting kids started young is a really good way to do that,” Hastings said. “When I was a little kid, we did this where I grew up and a lot of those kids, they were like, “I came to the workshop and now I want to be in the theater program when I get older.”
Kids who attended the workshop received a snack and a t-shirt as well as free tickets to EHS Theatre’s upcoming performance of “Fools” on Nov. 19 and 20.
“They can bring their families back and enjoy the show,” Hastings said.
The general public is also invited to come enjoy “Fools,” which is EHS Theatre’s fall performance this year. Hastings said that tickets will be available at the door.
