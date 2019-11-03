With construction nearing completion at Emporia State University’s Breidenthal University House, which will serve as the home for ESU President Allison Garrett, local media and donors were given a sneak peek of the progress Saturday morning.
The $1.5 million 6,638-square-foot facility was built on the grounds of the former president’s residence located at 1522 Highland St. and was designed by Emporia architect Dave Emig and contracted by Mitchell-Markowitz Construction. It was originally expected to be completed in October, but Garrett is now expected to move into the residence in early December.
The home was designed to include a public entertainment space which is fully separate from the president’s living quarters. Because the role of ESU’s president has evolved to a more public-oriented position over the years, ESU Foundation President and CEO Shane Shivley said it was important that the president’s on-campus housing — a requirement of the Kansas Board of Regents — should be a place where both the president and guests feels welcome.
“This was something that was decided by the Emporia State University Foundation Trustees in our role to advance the university; this was our responsibility,” he said. “It was our responsibility as it relates to momentum in advancing our campus for many, many years to come.”
Breidenthal University House features a number of materials and lines to unite the “feel” of other university buildings, with a brick and limestone exterior. The rose mortar is found on both Abigail Morse Hall and Schallenkamp Hall, and the porch’s extended roof is reminiscent of Sauder Alumni Center. The design used in the wood trusses is found on the covered deck by Wooster Lake.
The main entrance takes you into an open atrium which separates the public residence from the public hosting space. The atrium features two coat closets and public restrooms. The public space features a fireplace giving the room a homey feel. The catering kitchen is located directly off of the space, and features a residential grade commercial kitchen with ample storage space for furniture for two different entertaining set ups.
The public space also features a separate patio area overlooking the wooded area behind the home. Landscaping crews will eventually sod the lawn and a fence will be installed.
The president’s private residence features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, plus a private-access guest suite with an adjoining bathroom. With an open floor plan throughout, the home includes a den, ample storage space, a three-car garage and a reinforced storm shelter room.
Exposed wood beams and hardwood floors are seen throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Fire suppression systems are built into the ceiling.
Everything in the residence can also be easily retrofitted for ADA-accessibility.
“This entire facility was built with a committee effort, so to understand — not only the ADA-accessibility factors — but also, do we have a president with a large family? Do we have a president with kids or taking care of maybe their parents?” Shivley said. “You don’t build it for one president; you build it for the presidents we’re going to have the next 100 years. We landed with the facility that we have today. We’re very proud of it. Those were all committee decisions all the way through.”
The previous president’s residence had been constructed in 1960 when John E. King was President of the Kansas State Teachers College. A breezeway had been added in the 1980s to connect the garage to the home and a sunroom was added in the 1990s, bringing an extra 400-square-feet to the home. In 2010 the kitchen was renovated and roughly 100-square-feet were added to accommodate catering services and storage pantries.
However, the fact remained that the home had been constructed on a cinderblock base.
“I’m going back to 2015 and [former ESU President] Michael Shonrock had already resigned and we were going through the search process,” Shivley said. “We weren’t sure what direction we were going to go, and President Shonrock called and said, ‘Give yourself a tour but whatever you do, whenever you get to that phase of the interview process, do not show them that current home.’ It kind of caught me like a ton of bricks.”
From there, the ESU Foundation underwent a feasibility study and fundraising campaign, raising $1.8 million in private funds for the project.
Shivley said the residence will be able to grow along with the university in the coming decades.
“This facility gives us the flexibility to grow, to go one direction or the other depending on the event,” Shivley said. “That’s really the overarching theme. Let’s invest in our university, so we make sure that we have the most flexibility that we can.”
