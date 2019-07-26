“Magic for Liars” By Sarah Gailey, Tor Books Copyright 2019, Price: $25.99
Readers of fantasy might recognize Sarah Gailey as the author of the alternate history novellas “River of Teeth” and “Taste of Marrow.”
Recently, Gailey has turned her attention to a full-length novel full of murder, mystery and magic. “Magic for Liars,” Gailey’s debut novel, published June 4.
In “Magic for Liars” we follow Private Investigator Ivy Gamble who, when readers first meet her, seems to be having a string of bad luck. She has been mugged and stabbed. Then she is paid a visit from the Headmaster at Osthorne, a high school for young mages. Osthorne is also the school where Ivy’s sister, Tabitha, is a teacher.
The school has recently been the site of a death of one of the teachers Sylvia Capely.
In a whirlwind of magic, mystery and madness, we follow our Private Investigator as she takes on this murder case, something she has never done before. In addition to the intrigue that follows surrounding the students and teachers involving the murder, readers also see Ivy struggle with her own personal relationships and self-esteem.
One of those main relationships, or lack thereof, is with her sister Tabitha. As the two sisters try to figure out a way past their estranged relationship, readers get a look at the familial relationships that have shaped both Ivy and her sister. We see the two women come closer together, and then seem to fall apart again.
In the midst of all of this remains the murder mystery. Who did it? Was it really a murder or was it just magic gone wrong? You’ll have to read “Magic for Liars” to find out.
