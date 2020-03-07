“Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press, Price: $28
If you have wondered why and how Americans have become so polarized, Ezra Klein’s book, “Why We’re Polarized,” may give answers.
Klein, a journalist, and co-founder of Vox gives a variety of explanations as to how America has become the polarized nation of today.
Race may have played a contributing factor in our division. Klein aptly demonstrates how this could be the case. After the Civil War, Confederate states made it their goal to keep blacks powerless. In doing this, they elected a congressional bloc that made the Democratic party less liberal than it could have been, and the Republican party weaker. With the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, many white southern Democrats became Republicans. This also meant the parties turned liberal and conservative.
If voters are given a choice, they will discard ideology in favor of identity politics. With only two parties, both are convinced that the other side is both incompetent and a danger.
Identity has played a major part in the division of America; from what individuals believe to how they vote during elections. Klein illustrates this using statistics, media examples and psychology experiments.
While Klein does not pose a solution to the division of America, his book does offer a guide for navigating the rough waters of America’s current political landscape.
