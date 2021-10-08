Emporia State won the fight on the football field. But Washburn University had the winning drive for food.
The Topeka school collected more food items than ESU, in an event connected with the Turnpike Tussle. Washburn public relations director Patrick Early told KSNT-TV that hasn't happened in four years.
Washburn collected $23,275 in donations for food pantries, Early said. ESU's total was $17,139.
The Washburn win means students were able to “pie” the ESU student body president and vice president. Early said.
ESU would want to note that the Hornets won the football game over the Ichabods 35-30.
