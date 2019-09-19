It’s official, folks. People really can find a reason to be outraged about anything.
When I first saw that Emporia State University was planning to put in a couple “nap pods” on campus, I had no idea said pods were going to bring about the downfall of human civilization. Frankly, I thought it sounded like a neat idea; particularly given the fact the pods come at no cost to the university. Reading through the comments on The Gazette’s Facebook page, even I was surprised at how many people were triggered by the idea of college students grabbing a quick power nap in between classes.
It seems many people are under the impression that all college students fall between the ages of 18 - 22, have everything in life handed to them, live on campus and party until the wee the hours of the morning every night.
The truth is, while there may be some within ESU’s student body who fit the above description, they are likely far and few between. Students come from all walks of life. Non-traditional students in their 40s with kids, a mortgage and a full-time job, commuters and even young people who have no interest in the party scene are just a few of the archetypes that make up today’s college student.
Many students don’t have parents paying their way. They’re working in the evenings and on weekends to make their own way. I personally worked three part-time jobs while I was a full-time student. Sometimes I didn’t get home from work until 10:30 - 11 p.m. and still had several hours worth of studying ahead of me to prepare for class the next morning. If I had an hour in between classes, having a quiet place to go grab a little extra sleep would have been just what the doctor ordered on several occasions.
No matter the case, the question I keep asking myself when reading through the angry comments is, “How is it hurting them?” In almost all cases, the folks who are upset are not students, so I guess I fail to see why this is such an egregious crime against humanity.
There seem to be a few key arguments the “anti-pod” people are making: “There are no nap pods in the ‘real world’ and these students need to grow up,” “They won’t be using those pods for sleeping,” “Won’t they be dirty?” “What a waste of money” and my personal favorite, “Back in my day...”
The argument that there will be no nap pads at these students’ future places of employment holds the most water, but there is another way of looking at it. As I said, the idea that all students who need to catch a couple winks of sleep is because of poor time management or being out too late or whatever is too broad of a brush with which to paint the students.
Having these spaces available can also help teach the students — no matter their reason for being tired — that getting enough sleep is a key component to their physical, mental and emotional well-being. Along with that, it can demonstrate to them that being properly rested can be beneficial to their school or job performance. No, there likely won’t be nap pods at work, but maybe this will encourage them to practice good sleeping habits once they enter the workforce.
The next three can be answered quite quickly. The pods will be supervised to ensure single occupancy, so the chances of being able to use them for hanky-panky or hooking up or whatever you want to call it are not good.
In terms of being dirty, the supervisors will also change the sheets and clean the pods between users. They won’t be ground zero for head lice, chicken pox or the bubonic plague.
The folks who bemoaned the “waste of money” on the university’s part for installing the pods — there will be two — clearly just read the headline and commented without reading the story. They were free to the university from a start-up called HOHM, Inc. which is just trying to test the waters and get its business off the ground. ESU is one of only two schools in the nation to have them installed. Our tax dollars and student tuition fees are safe on this one.
Finally, the “Back in my day...” argument is never a good one. If we are avoiding modern amenities for our students, are we really giving them the best shot at a great education? What technological advances are OK? Should the university do away with WiFi? Electricity? Indoor plumbing? Those were all amenities that weren’t available back in someone’s day. My point is, each generation has certain advantages and things available to them those before them did not. Halting progress out of spite seems quite petty, no matter the circumstances.
What it boils down to is, we should be giving our students every opportunity to succeed. Kudos to the staff at ESU for thinking outside the box and doing something unique to, hopefully, benefit the students.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
