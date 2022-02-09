The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools board of education heard a first reading of the district’s updated strategic plan at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The district sought input from 60 community members, administrators, staff, parents and board members as a part of the update process and Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder explained that the strategic plan sets the district’s priorities and goals.
The priorities relate to student achievement and success, culture and communication and resources and infrastructure.
The goals for student achievement and success include improving academic achievement for all students and supporting the social-emotional development of the entire educational community.
Tara Glades, executive director of Special Services, said that action steps for improving academic achievement would involve “implementing research-based, field-proven programs, practices and models” and “maintaining our professional learning time and sustaining those professional learning communities.”
Jared Giffin, associate executive director of Teaching and Learning, said that the social-emotional piece applies not only to students but to staff as well.
“As … we’ve been witness to the last couple of years, it’s been tough, and I applaud our educators for all that they’ve been through and that they’ve brought our kids through,” he said.
The goals for culture and communication are to create inclusive educational opportunities and to engage all stakeholders through multiple means of communication.
“When we’re looking at (creating inclusive educational opportunities), we’re looking at, ‘How do we build that collaborative culture with our community and our district?’” said Judy Stanley, interim executive director of Teaching and Learning. “This would be an enhancement to what the buildings are already doing with their families. It’s really more about that district-wide action that we would take with community involvement.”
Lyndel Landgren, community relations director, said that performing more surveys, improving new employee training and updating the district website, particularly its Spanish language version, would assist with engaging all stakeholders.
The goals for resources and infrastructure include drawing in qualified staff with competitive benefits and creating safe environments for diverse learning needs.
Anderson-Harder explained that it was up to the school board to approve the district’s priorities and goals while the individual buildings will identify the action steps that suit their strengths and needs the best.
Anderson-Harder also unveiled the district’s proposed updated mission statement: “We engage, we empower, we inspire.”
“One of the parts of the mission statement that was important as we were having the discussions is that it’s memorable, it’s something that’s very easy to say and that doesn’t get people tripped up,” Anderson-Harder said.
The school board did not have specific feedback regarding any changes, although Anderson-Harder invited board members to reach out later if they did. The school board will review the strategic plan again during a later meeting.
In other business, the school board also approved a memorandum of understanding proposed by the interest-based bargaining COVID subcommittee and IBB leadership to extend the early retirement benefits application deadline from Feb. 1 to April 1 for the 2021-22 school year. This will provide certified staff extra decision-making time during the ongoing pandemic and allow staff reduction decisions to be made within the district.
Brad Kempf, interim assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said that this was a measure taken in the past when extenuating circumstances have arisen and that all parties are in agreement.
The school board:
Accepted the low bid from Diamond Roofing for the partial roof replacement on Walnut Elementary in the amount of $430,580. The estimated cost of the project was $300,000, but due to the rise in material costs, all three bids the district received came in above that number.
Heard a construction update from McCown Gordon.
Heard an update on the William Allen White Elementary redesign.
