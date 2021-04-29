An immersive educational exhibit featuring original film, photography and genuine artifacts is telling the story of survivors of human trafficking.
"The Apathy Effect," on display inside the Preston Room at Emporia State University's Memorial Union, was created by iEmpathize — a non-profit whose mission is to end exploitation. The exhibit was brought to ESU through a partnership between SOS, Inc. and ESU THRIVE.
SOS Therapy and Program Coordinator Kathryn Martin said they wanted to bring the exhibit to Emporia because human trafficking is too important an issue to ignore.
"People don't want to think this happens anywhere, especially in our own city," she said. "Having this exhibit is super powerful and we hope that it ignites empathy in people so they can help spread the word, so they can have their eyes and ears open, so if they see a sign or if they see someone in need, we can put a stop to it."
The Apathy Effect shows people what human trafficking looks like around the world, from Cambodia to Russia and even in the United States. Artifacts retrieved from trafficking survivors and brothels are on display, as well as video interviews with survivors giving firsthand accounts of their experiences.
SOS Human Trafficking Advocate Cherie Crisp said it was important for community members to realize that human trafficking does happen right here.
"Wichita and Kansas City are big hubs for human trafficking and Emporia sits right in the middle of those two major cities and they can stop in Emporia and Lyon County as well," Crisp said. "Human trafficking is more than someone with a white van at Walmart or someone following you at the store."
The average age for girls being targeted for trafficking in the state of Kansas is 12 - 14 and boys is 11 - 13.
"It can happen over social media, it can happen peer-to-peer and with their peers at school," Crisp said. "It can be taking compromising pictures and then threatening to send those out unless sexual favors or sexual acts are given in return. There are a multiple ways to be trafficked."
Martin stressed the importance of remaining vigilant. Many of the victims featured in The Apathy Effect exhibit had been arrested multiple times, and yet were never identified as being victims. This is not uncommon.
Signs of potential human trafficking can include answers that seem scripted or inconsistent, signs of physical abuse, "branding" — such as burns or tattoos — in a prominent place like the neck or arm, under 18 and in prostitution, submissive or fearful and having a controlling partner.
Questions to ask include:
- Can you come and go as you please?
- Have you been hurt or threatened if you tried to leave your job or boyfriend?
- Has your family been threatened?
- Are you in debt to your employer?
- Do you have your passport or identification? Who has it?
If you suspect someone is a victim of exploitation or trafficking, you should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or Text HELP or INFO to BeFree 233733.
"This is exactly why we do things like this, so people can learn the signs of human trafficking," Martin said. "It's hard to see when people are getting into trouble that really they just need our help. Getting it out there as much as possible is really what we want to do."
The Apathy Effect is still on display from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information on the exhibit, visit https://iempathize.org/apathy-effect. For more information on SOS, visit www.soskansas.com.
