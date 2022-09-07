The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment.
“We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
Emporia Police released a redacted battery report Thursday, Aug. 25, involving the Spartans, saying a complaint had been referred to Goodman’s office. Goodman said Wednesday that announcement was premature.
“Until we get the report, we don’t even do anything. We can’t do anything,” Goodman explained.
He added that police “were at least five days ahead of themselves, saying they had sent them here, because we didn’t even have them.”
“It made it seem like the process was a whole lot further along than it was,” Goodman continued.
So, he said, the case now is up to the hands of police and the Emporia School District.
“They’ve already got it back,” Goodman said.
An email to The Gazette claims after a scrimmage Saturday, August 20, a group of EHS players “attacked” several underclassmen. A practice the following Monday was canceled, as school principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to police.
Goodman declined to speculate about how much longer police will be investigating. He added that he does not know what USD 253 is doing about the complaint.
“I guarantee they’re not going to tell me” if any students were suspended, Goodman said.
Goodman also indicated a news conference may be called if any charges are filed.
Emporia won its first football game of the season last Friday over Pittsburg. The Spartans’ home opener is Friday night against Liberal.
This is 100% completely unacceptable... and disgusting. It doesn't matter who these kids' parents are. If you help hold your teammates down while another assaults them, you deserve to be punished. Sure, the "main guy" got kicked off the team, but the rest of them are still on the team and playing... It doesn't matter how good of a player you are, how the team will be affected, or what your last name is, if you engage in acts like this (which I would call sexual assault...) you are a terrible teammate and do not deserve to be on the team. It's also extremely sad to see the people who are supposed to be protecting these kids just dropping the ball and blaming each other. The principal is the only one I feel did the right thing.
Aim_High, you said three times as much as what was in the Gazette story.
