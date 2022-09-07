EHS_Spartan

The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment.

“We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.

Aim_High
Aim_High

This is 100% completely unacceptable... and disgusting. It doesn't matter who these kids' parents are. If you help hold your teammates down while another assaults them, you deserve to be punished. Sure, the "main guy" got kicked off the team, but the rest of them are still on the team and playing... It doesn't matter how good of a player you are, how the team will be affected, or what your last name is, if you engage in acts like this (which I would call sexual assault...) you are a terrible teammate and do not deserve to be on the team. It's also extremely sad to see the people who are supposed to be protecting these kids just dropping the ball and blaming each other. The principal is the only one I feel did the right thing.

bharz

Aim_High, you said three times as much as what was in the Gazette story.

