Last Thursday, Emporia State University’s Korean Student Association held a fundraiser — a dinner featuring Korean cuisine.
The Christian Student Center on 15th Avenue was brimming with diners from all walks — students and community, Asian and Caucasian. Tables were set up in the three front rooms of the center; Korean and English flowed easily as laughter.
Yeesong Kim cheerfully greeted guests, dashing from front door to kitchen as the students settled into their places and began serving.
Yeesong is an undergraduate studying accounting and marketing. She’s been in Emporia two-and-a-half years and is a senior. She took a quick break to fill me in on what was going on.
The group wanted to have the dinner to provide new experiences for the community, she said, especially for the food of her culture.
“Gathering people and meeting new people, that is our purpose,” she said.
There are about 40 members in the club, with six in leadership. They hold several activities through the academic year.
“We don’t care about the money, but our food ingredients are really expensive, so that is why we collect the money,” Yeesong said.
The plate contained Japchae (glass noodle stir-fry), Jjim Dak (braised chicken) and Jeyuk Bokkeum (stir-fried soy sauce pork).
The glass noodles were stir-fried with spinach, carrots and onions and seasoned a bit like Lo Mein. The sesame oil was a main flavor in this healthy, vegetarian dish.
The Jjim Dak was cooked with tender potatoes. It was mild and tasty, not too far off a Sunday roast chicken. Fellow diner Yeol Huh, a professor at ESU, said normally these dishes would have much more garlic and red pepper chili paste, but the students were trying to protect people from too much spice.
The Jeyuk Bokkeum, including pork belly, was thinly sliced and fried with seasonings and carrots.
The Korean Student Association will be serving the very popular bulgogi (stir-fried beef) and a Korean-style pancake at the International Student Food Festival March 29.
The International Food Festival is a popular annual event, and the entire community is encouraged to attend and share in the experience. Food is priced a la carte, and will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in Webb Hall on the top level of the Memorial Union. Free parking on Sunday!
V V V
Blogger Hyosun at Koreanbapsang.com says: “For an authentic Korean dish, there is simply no substitute for gochujang. The recipe also uses gochugaru (Korean red chili pepper flakes). You can omit it if you like it less spicy, or add more to make it spicier.”
This recipe is simple to make, delicious and worth a try. Let’s get cooking!
Jeyuk Bokkeum
2 pounds thinly sliced pork shoulder
1 small onion, thinly sliced
3 scallions cut into 2-inch pieces
6 Tablespoons gochujang (Korean chili pepper paste)
1 Tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chili pepper flakes)
3 Tablespoons soy sauce
3 Tablespoons rice wine or mirin
2 Tablespoons sugar or brown sugar
1 Tablespoon corn syrup or honey
2 Tablespoons sesame oil
2 Tablespoons minced garlic
1 Tablespoon grated ginger
1/2 small apple, grated
Mix all marinade ingredients well. Combine the meat, onion and scallions with the marinade and mix well. Marinate for about an hour.
Grill over charcoal or pan fry in a skillet over medium high heat until slightly caramelized. Preheat the skillet and lightly oil with sesame oil before adding the meat.
Serve with hot, steamed rice.
