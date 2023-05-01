Albert Taylor Hall was jumpin’ Sunday afternoon with the smooth sounds of the ESU Alumni Jazz Concert. Capping an Emporia State University Jazz Alumni Reunion Weekend, the concert featured the ESU Jazz Ensemble I in the first half, with the Alumni Jazz Ensemble bringing down the house in the second half.
The reunion weekend came about as a way to celebrate Dr. Gary Ziek’s 25th year of directing the jazz ensembles.
“There was not a more perfect time to bring back the alumni,” noted ESU graduate teaching assistant and event coordinator Katelyn Hess. “The alumni showed a lot of interest in coming back and playing. It was really fun to see all the years of the alumni wanting to come back and play.”
The reunion was one big rehearsal session Saturday evening and Sunday morning, culminating with Sunday afternoon’s concert. The opening number was Dr. Ziek’s arrangement of the Kansas state song, “Home on the Range” performed by the ESU Jazz Ensemble I, followed by “Four,” a Miles Davis favorite in every jazz musician’s repertoire.
Ziek introduced “Aurora” by Patrick Williams, explaining that “you normally don’t see horns in a big band. Many of you will recognize this chart as the Bob Newhart Show theme. It’s a true Hollywood tour de force.”
The next number “brings back one of my favorite pieces,” Ziek reminisced. “We performed “Riverscape” in 2014 when the band performed at Lincoln Center in New York. This piece has aspects of folk rock, but is subtly powerful at the same time.”
Alumnus Dr. Arthur White, appearing courtesy of Eastman saxophones and Jody Jazz mouthpieces, performed with the ensemble on “Children of the Night.” Composer Wayne Shorter, possibly best known for his time with the group Weather Report, recently passed away. The ensemble’s final piece was from anime, Yoko Kanno’s “Tank!”.
“It’s a shot of 100% adrenaline,” Ziek said. “Strap yourselves in – this is a good one!”
The ESU Jazz Ensembles, under the direction of Dr. Ziek and Dr. William Woodworth, continues the long tradition of jazz education and performance at the university. The bands play a wide variety of literature, ranging from classic jazz to more contemporary sounds.
The idea of a jazz reunion was floated just over a year ago, with faculty, students, and alumni completely on board. Forty alums, many of them professionals in the music world today, returned to honor Dr. Ziek and renew old acquaintances.
“They may not be as young as they used to be, but they can still play,” Ziek wise-cracked as the second half of the concert featuring the ESU Alumni Jazz Ensemble opened with “Red Zone,” spotlighting soloists Dr. Arthur White on saxophone, Ben Woodstock on trumpet, and Will Austin on guitar. The ensemble launched into their next number, a super-charged arrangement of the jazz standard, “Blue Bossa” with soloists Tom Mahoney and White on saxophone and Riley Day on guitar.
Dr. William Woodworth conducted the swinging “Lester Leaps In” with Tess Ziek on piano, followed by the great old standard “Bye Bye Blackbird,” featuring smooth saxophone solos by alumnus Deven Gonzalez.
The alumni musicians were really in the groove with a high-energy rendition of Lee Morgan’s “Sidewinder.” They segued into the Duke Ellington favorite “In a Sentimental Mood,” highlighted with Penny Speedie on piano and White on saxophone.
The concert finale, “The Jazz Police” featured the entire alumni jazz band, and was, in Ziek’s words, “the band anthem through the years.” He exclaimed, “This will be the chart battle of all battles between Riley Day and Will Austin!”
And indeed it was. Those alums – they really showed up to play.
