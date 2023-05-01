Albert Taylor Hall was jumpin’ Sunday afternoon with the smooth sounds of the ESU Alumni Jazz Concert. Capping an Emporia State University Jazz Alumni Reunion Weekend, the concert featured the ESU Jazz Ensemble I in the first half, with the Alumni Jazz Ensemble bringing down the house in the second half.

The reunion weekend came about as a way to celebrate Dr. Gary Ziek’s 25th year of directing the jazz ensembles.

