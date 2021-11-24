The Emporia Gazette
Emporia Symphony Orchestra presented “A Symphonic Kaleidoscope” Monday evening at Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall.
Selections included movements from a number of different symphonies, from the late classical and romantic orchestral music.
The Emporia Symphony Orchestra is led by Ramiro Miranda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.