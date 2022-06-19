The newest federal holiday could lead to some confusion Monday, concerning what is open and what is closed.
The city of Emporia will mark Juneteenth. That means city offices will be closed, with no residential trash pickup or recycling service. The city-county Transfer Station and Recycling Center also will be closed.
But “all commercial refuse accounts will be picked up on their normal schedules,” a statement on the city's Facebook page said.
People who normally have their trash collected on Mondays will have to wait until Wednesday this week.
On the other hand, Lyon County and Chase County courts will be in session Monday with a full docket of cases. The USD 252 school board plans to meet in the evening in Hartford.
The U.S. Postal Service will not have mail delivery Monday for what its website calls “Juneteenth National Independence Day.”
But it's not on the list of Kansas state holidays. Traditional Independence Day is there, on Monday July 4 is.
Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College will hold summer classes Monday. But ESU's Facebook page posted a statement remembering Juneteenth Sunday:
“On this day in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, the news of the abolishment of slavery reached Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation... Today is a day to reflect, celebrate, and educate.”
(1) comment
Thanks for the info. We appreciate it.
