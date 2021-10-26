This year’s homecoming musical at Emporia State University was “Urinetown,” a satiric look at water conservation. The plot involves a town running out of water which results in people having to pay to use the restroom. For Daphne Mayes, the musical’s theme provided an educational opportunity.
Mayes is the Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC), which opened in Spring 2021. One of her goals is to provide information and education about the conservation of natural resources.
“I was thinking beyond the performance and how we could tie in with the broader issue of water conservation,” she said from her office at PAROC. “It occurred to me that we could give people something to look at while they were waiting for the performance.”
She began reaching out to other entities in the community to talk about how they could collaborate. The result is a multi-dimensional exhibit with contributions from area children, state agencies and ESU faculty and students.
“Water affects everybody, so we wanted a holistic display,” Mayes said. “We involved kids, public resources and the university community to bring together different perspectives on water and water conservation.”
The exhibit includes 400 water drop collages made by elementary students in the Rec Xtra program. Mayes coordinated with the Emporia Recreation Center and the Emporia Arts Center to develop an educational activity that resulted in the artwork. Posters with information about the Ogallala aquifer and other Kansas resources were provided by the Kansas Water Office. Scientific posters about aquatics-related research from ESU faculty and students are also part of the exhibit.
“This was such a good opportunity to collaborate with other community entities,” Mayes said. “That’s part of our mission and it was fun to see that come to fruition and think about how we can do more together in the future.”
In the few months since PAROC opened, Mayes has been building relationships and establishing partnerships. Vamos a Pescar, a collaboration between Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, the USD 253 Emporia Migrant Education Program, What’s In Outdoors and the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism, held a water safety class at PAROC in August.
Other programs open to the public include Science Saturdays and a series on reducing pollution in the area.
The water conservation exhibit moved from King Hall to PAROC on Monday where it will be available to the public during normal operating hours through November.
For more information about programs and activities at PAROC, visit esuparoc.com.
