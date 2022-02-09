USD 253 Emporia Public Schools announced the hiring of two district administrators during the board of education’s meeting Wednesday night.
Jared Giffin was hired as the director of Human Resources and Jessica Holden was hired as the director of Teaching and Learning. They will both take over their roles in July.
Giffin will fill the role left vacant by Brad Kempf, the current interim assistant superintendent of Human Resources. Holden’s role is newly created after the district restructured its administration in December.
Since July 2021, Giffin has served as the interim associate executive director of Teaching and Learning. He was originally hired by the district in 1995 and worked as a teacher at Logan Avenue Elementary before serving as the principal at Lowther North Intermediate School, Logan Avenue Elementary and Riverside Elementary as well as the assistant principal at Emporia High School.
“I am extremely excited and thankful for this new opportunity with Emporia Public Schools,” Giffin said in a written release. “I look forward to continuing to serve this district which has been so great to me and my family. Our schools have a lot of amazing things happening and I am excited to be able to work with the staff, students, families, and community to keep moving USD 253 forward.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said that she was “thrilled” about Giffin’s hiring and that his prior work experiences have equipped him well for his new position.
“I look forward to his leadership and working together to advance our district,” she said.
Holden is currently an instructor and English to speakers of other languages program coordinator at Fort Hays State University. She has previously served as the interim Head of School in Panama City, Panama, a principal at Topeka Public Schools, an instructional coach at Seaman School District, a curriculum specialist in Florida and a gifted and talented educator in New York.
“I am excited to join the USD 253 family,” Holden said in a written release. “The mission of the district to lead, inspire, develop and support are at the core of what I believe as an educator. In the short time I have had the pleasure of meeting the leadership team, I know I am joining a team that strives for excellence and that values not only students and their families but educators and community members as a whole. It is a privilege to have this opportunity and I look forward to working with this team.”
Anderson-Harder said that Holden’s varied experience will make her a valuable asset for the district.
“Dr. Holden is eager to join our team and I am excited about the opportunities ahead,” she said. “Her contributions to the administration team will be very beneficial for our district.”
