The second winter storm in six days meant a slow start for some people in the Emporia area Thursday.
A weather station three miles northwest of Emporia reported 2.5 inches of snow before sunrise Thursday. Light snow continued to fall at the time. Last Saturday's storm left roughly one inch.
Emporia Municipal Airport later reported 2.1 inches of snow. The Coffey County town of Gridley, east of Madison, reported two inches.
North Lyon County and Chase County called off school for the day, after first announcing a two-hour delay.
Madison-Virgil schools stuck to a two-hour delay. Madison students are returning Thursday from a winter break which meant extra days at home, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
But Emporia Public Schools returned from winter break on time Thursday, even with light snow, an air temperature of nine degrees and a wind chill of seven below zero. As with many things, that sparked a debate on social media.
“Dangerously cold,” one comment on the district Facebook page said. “There just isn't enough consideration for the kids.”
A district spokesperson said many factors go into the decision about delaying or canceling classes. A specific answer about Thursday was not immediately available. But classes will dismiss as scheduled Thursday afternoon.
“We have already taken reports of slide offs throughout our county,” the Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook.
"Highways in Chase County as of now are snow packed," the sheriff's office there warned during the 8 a.m. hour. "County roads are the same."
At 9:30 a.m., KanDrive showed the Kansas Turnpike partially covered with snow between Matfield Green and suburban Topeka. The same was true with Interstate 35 between Emporia and Johnson County.
But K-177 was completely covered with snow between Cassoday and Council Grove, as was K-99 north and south of Emporia.
A winter weather advisory expired at 7 a.m. in Lyon County and 8 a.m. for Chase County. The final snow accumulation in Cottonwood Falls could be between two and four inches.
“Light snow remains possible for the next few hours”, a National Weather Service “winter weather message” said.
Don't expect warmer temperatures to melt anything Thursday. A wind chill advisory was extended until noon, and the daytime high in Emporia is forecast for 14 degrees.
Then Emporia could arise Friday morning to a wind chill of four below zero. Temperatures will approach the freezing mark Friday, finally breaking through to around 50 Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.