The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia State University educator has earned an impressive accolade.
Charity-Mika Woodard, assistant professor of art education, has been named Outstanding High Education Art Educator of the Year 2021-2022. The announcement was made by the Kansas Art Education Association Tuesday.
Woodard is described “as someone that shares her vast knowledge of arts education at many professional development conferences.”
The Kansas Art Education Association is a statewide professional organization dedicated to the growth and development of art educators and the advancement of high quality art education.
The award presentation will be made at KAEA’s fall conference on Oct. 30. in Wichita.
