Dozens of students received pins and diplomas at the Flint Hills Technical College 2021 winter graduation ceremonies.
Eight women were pinned as practical nurses Friday afternoon at the Trusler Foundation Conference Center. Then at least 25 others were honored in person in the evening at the Humanitarian Center Auditorium.
A statement from the college said in all, nearly 50 students had degrees conferred to them.
“We were happy to have a winter commencement, after not having one last year,” Marketing Director Kat Dorcas said Monday. The novel coronavirus forcDed a cancellation in 2020, although a larger in-person ceremony occurred in May of this year.
“My first commencement with Flint Hills Tech is in the books,” tweeted President Caron Daugherty Friday night. She became president Thursday, July 1, and oversaw the main ceremony.
Sherry Willard, 190th Air Refueling Command Chief of the Kansas Air National Guard, presented the commencement message.
The Kansas Board of Regents counted 596 full-time students at Flint Hills Tech this fall, with 1,365 attending overall. The spring semester is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 10.
