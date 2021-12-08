Emporia schools will return to semesters in 2022-23 after six years of using trimesters, the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education decided Wednesday night.
The vote to do so – which passed by a 5-2 vote – came after a presentation by EHS principal Dathan Fischer that included academic data, teacher opinions and other information regarding the issue.
The district adopted a trimester structure for the 2016-17 school year in an effort to address high numbers of students failing classes by allowing for more instructional minutes and days in a way that will lighten the classload on students and allow them to see their teachers every day of the 12-week trimester.
However, Fischer said that the district hadn’t seen many of the improvements it had hoped for and that 75.8% of the 66 EHS teachers that were polled preferred semesters while only 9.1% preferred trimesters. He said that the trimester structure had caused unforeseen problems for students as well.
The Gazette will have a full story available later this evening.
