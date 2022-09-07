People who want to help disabled people find meaningful jobs can receive training paid by federal grant money.
Emporia State University is looking for a second group of students in its Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program. They'll be trained online for a master's degree in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling.
ESU offers this thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Education which began in October 2020. The second and final cohort in the five-year grant cycle begins next Spring.
Students interested in the program must apply by Friday, October 14. Residents of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma have top priority for admissions.
