The Emporia Gazette
A crowd of people gathered at Emporia High School Thursday afternoon to send off the Spartan girls basketball team in style prior to its 5A state quarterfinal matchup with Lansing.
The pep band played the fight song as the Spartans filed out the door onto the bus and fans cheered and offered their best wishes.
It was Emporia’ first appearance in the state tournament since 2015.
The Spartans fell to Lansing 61-43.
