The Cut is coming back to Emporia. So are the last four winners of it.
Flint Hills Technical College plans to hold an All-Star version of its annual culinary competition "The Cut" on Thursday, Nov. 4. As a coronavirus precaution, a tent for a livestream watch party will be set up in the college's main south parking lot from 6 - 9 p.m.
The Cut is modeled after Food Network cooking shows, with three rounds of judging the chefs' creations. The past champions returning will be:
- 2017 – Kati Beatty
- 2018 – Jacob Holmes
- 2019 – Drew Bonnet
- 2020 – Addyson Bachura
Tickets for the watch party cost $15, with a bar and other refreshments available. Tickets can be purchased through the college's website.
