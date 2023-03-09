David Shiffman, a faculty member at Arizona State University, will present "Why Sharks Matter: The Science and Policy Behind Saving Threatened Sharks" Friday at Emporia State University's Albert Taylor Hall.
Shiffman explains why sharks are some of the most fascinating, most threatened and most important animals on Earth.
His presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. Shiffman will share about these incredible predators, what's being done to help them and how the public can help.
Shiffman is the author of the book, "Why Sharks Matter," and is one of the most followed scientists on social media. He invites people to follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @WhySharksMatter.
