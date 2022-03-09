Emporia Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that Emily Baker will serve as the Riverside Elementary principal for the 2022-23 school year.
Baker currently serves as an assistant principal at Emporia Middle School, a position she has held since July 2018. Prior to that, she served as an instructional coach for Kansas City Kansas Public Schools and a math teacher for Leavenworth Public Schools. She began her teaching career at Emporia Middle School as a math teacher from 2009-2016.
“I’m excited to be joining the team at Riverside Elementary and cannot wait to work with the staff, students, and families,” Baker said in a written release. “I look forward to the opportunity to bring my educational experiences to the Riverside team and continue to meet the diverse needs of students by breaking down barriers. I am elated to continue to be a part of USD 253 family and look forward to the opportunity to build relationships between staff, students, families and community partners.”
“I am excited about this opportunity for Mrs. Baker, as well as for Riverside Elementary and Emporia Public Schools,” said Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. “Mrs. Baker has demonstrated strong skills and a passion to serve the diverse strengths and needs of students. I look forward to her leadership with the Riverside Elementary staff and students. Mrs. Baker is a valued member of our district leadership team and her experiences have prepared her well for this head principal position.”
Baker holds a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Emporia State University, as well as a Master’s degree in Educational Administration. She holds endorsements in PreK-12 Building Leadership, Early-Late Childhood K-8, English as a Second Language preK-12, as well as Mathematics grades 5-8.
Baker is married and has two children. She will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of interim principal Katie Adams, beginning July 1.
