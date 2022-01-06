Emporia Public Schools returned from winter break Thursday, even if it meant no break from winter weather for children.
A two-inch snowfall during the night didn't stop USD 253 from opening on time. But shortly after sunrise, children faced light snow, an air temperature of nine degrees and a wind chill of seven below zero.
As with many things, that sparked a discussion on social media.
“Dangerously cold,” one comment on the district Facebook page said. “There just isn't enough consideration for the kids.”
But Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said later the conditions actually were a bit better than what forecasters predicted earlier in the week.
“We were talking initially wind chills of negative 15, negative 20,” Landgren said. “It didn't go that low.”
Landgren explained a group of administrators tracked weather conditions for days, then did their own road test early Thursday. He called the reopening a team decision.
“We take into account the possibility of students also being at home by themselves, in a situation where there isn't heat, where there isn't food,” Landgren said.
He also noted most Emporia district students live within the city limits, so they're closer to school buildings.
“Parents and guardians always have that final decision about whether to attend school on inclement weather days,” Landgren pointed out.
Emporia schools dismissed as scheduled during the afternoon.
