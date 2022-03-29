Erica Huggard’s plans for the next few weeks suddenly became busier.
The Emporia High School science teacher will have forms to fill out, interviews to face and a speech to give. It’s part of the process for potentially becoming Kansas Teacher of the Year.
“It all began when I was named a Kansas Master Teacher,” Huggard said Sunday.
That honor in February 2020 opened the way for her to be noticed and honored at higher levels, she explained. Things have snowballed for her from there:
May 2021 – Finalist for Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching
February – One of 45 nationwide to receive California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence
Saturday – Named one of two finalists from Region 1 for state Teacher of the Year
Only 109 teachers across Kansas were nominated for Teacher of the Year. Huggard was one of six semifinalists in Region 1, which follows Congressional district lines.
“I was surprised,” Huggard said, “especially since I knew one of the other teachers.” She admires the work of Melanie Hammond at Salina South High School.
One secondary school instructor and one primary school instructor from each of four regions advance to the state finals.
Huggard, an Olpe native, now will join them in an evaluation process. She’ll face a diverse panel, including administrators and elected officials.
“They’ll watch me teach a class,” she said. Then along with an interview, “I’ll have to give a speech.”
That’s because even the finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year are considered educational ambassadors. Huggard will spend several days next term promoting the teaching profession. The state winner will be on tour for several weeks.
Huggard already is an advocate, as President of the Emporia chapter of the National Education Association. She wrote a letter to the Gazette before last fall’s school board election saying many educators feel “unvalued and unsupported.”
What is the secret to Huggard receiving so many honors for teaching? She believes it’s based on a “modeling technique” in her biology, anatomy and physiology classes.
“I do a model, then have the student do a model,” she explained.
Huggard also has a specific way for students to take notes during classes. It’s all based on things she learned during summer refreshing at Emporia State University.
“Students come back and tell me they learn better,” Huggard said.
As a state finalist, Huggard receives $2,000 from corporate sponsor Security Benefit. She earned a red marble apple with a wooden base as a semifinalist.
The 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year will be named Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wichita.
