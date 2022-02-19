When the Emporia State University Presidential Search Committee holds its first meeting, the feeling will be familiar for a few of them.
Three of the 20 committee members were part of the last hunt for an ESU president seven years ago. One of those three is an Emporia city commissioner and former mayor.
“Usually, the committee begins by reviewing the position profile that is going to be sent out,” Rob Gilligan said Friday.
Gilligan may provide guidance for committee chair Greg Kossover, He said Friday that the group should hold its first meeting in the next couple of weeks.
“I am absolutely excited about working with this group,” Kossover said from his bank office in Wichita. “It represents the students. It represents the faculty, the administration, the athletic department, the city of Emporia, the foundation, other alumni.”
“The committee is there to represent the constituencies that are essential to the success of the university,” Gilligan added.
Kossover believes the energy and effort by ESU Interim President Ken Hush and campus deans will attract a strong group of candidates.
“I would not have taken this responsibility if I didn’t think we could get a truly outstanding president,” Kossover said.
Hush’s selection caused some discussion by the Kansas Board of Regents, because his background is outside academics. But Kossover said he doesn’t think the search to replace Allison Garrett should be kept inside campus fences.
“No matter what the profile is, as far as their work experience... we’re not looking through a filter for gender or race or bias or any of that stuff. We are looking for the best candidate to lead Emporia State,” Kossover said.
Gilligan said the committee will review all the applications, with help from an outside search firm. Then it selects a group of people who advance to the interview process. The questioning could be held by phone or video conference.
“A smaller group is usually selected for in-person interviews,” Gilligan said. But the committee probably will not make the final decision.
“In tradition past, the committee then selects somewhere between three - five candidates to forward on to the Board of Regents.” Gilligan said.
In 2015, the Presidential Search Committee was named in late April. Garrett was approved in October. In 2011, the process stretched from May to December.
“It’s probably summertime before we’re ready to make announcements,” Kossover said.
Besides Gilligan, the other committee members serving for a second time are Blake Flanders, representing the Regents, and ESU Liberal Arts and Sciences dean Brent Thomas.
Kossover noted biographies of every search committee member can be reviewed at the Regents website.
“Every one of these has outstanding credentials,” he said. “I feel very blessed to be the one who gets to lead this initiative.”
But the most important biography of the moment, the next ESU President, remains a mystery.
“I don’t know what this individual looks like yet. None of us do,” Kossover said.
