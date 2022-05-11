Inflation has touched a lot of things this year. But the North Lyon County School District is trying to keep it out of the cafeteria.
Food Service Director Stacie Horton is recommending student and adult lunch prices stay the same next term. In fact, student lunch prices will be the same as they were in 2019-20, before the pandemic.
The USD 251 Board of Education will consider the prices for next school year at its meeting Wednesday night.
In a letter to the board last week, Horton explained school districts across the state must complete “a Paid Lunch Equity Tool that calculates what we should be charging for school meals.”
Based on that, lunches in grades K-5 will remain at $2.80. Students in grades 6-8 will pay $2.90, while high school students will pay $3.
But breakfast prices would increase a bit. They’d go up 20 cents for grades K-8 to $1.55. High school students would pay $2, or 30 cents more.
Prices of milk cartons would remain unchanged at 50 cents.
Horton also suggests adult meal prices remain unchanged for now, at $2.60 for breakfast and $4.65 for lunch. She wrote the final price will depend on “reimbursement rates set in mid-July.”
The Kids Count Data Center indicates 55.4% of all Lyon County students received free or reduced-price lunches in 2021.
