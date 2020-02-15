“Tiny Habits: the Small Changes That Change Everything,” by BJ Fogg, Phd, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020, $28
It’s February. Have you already broken all your resolutions? Did you set yourself up with goals that were too big?
Go tiny, well not a tiny house, but how about tiny habits? This is the concept behind the book: “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything” by BJ Fogg, PHD.
Fogg starts off by saying a person changes best by feeling good, not by feeling bad. The process is about behavior design, and the author first tried it on himself. He chose a positive behavior that he wanted to become a habit, made it tiny, then added it to his life and developed and grew it.
Since the behavior is tiny, if he doesn’t do it, it is not a big failure nor did it sabotage his plan. But when he does do the new behavior, he celebrated by cheering himself on. For example, after he brushed his teeth, he flossed one tooth. Yes, just one tooth. Above that was extra credit depending on his mood that day. He soon found himself flossing more as time went on. He says incremental progress is the key to making a positive behavior a good habit.
Many of us have lofty goals and aspirations, but when it comes time to put them into practice, we feel our motivation wanes. We then get overwhelmed and upset because of our lack of drive to do it quickly. The author explains that we need to translate these goals into behaviors. Once they are behaviors, we can make them tiny and get started. Don’t worry about motivation, it is fleeting. Habits are the way to go.
One of the real life examples was a bank encouraging customers to save $500 for an emergency fund. That sounded great, but how does one get started and keep going? Cancel a recurring monthly expense that you don’t really use. Put all your coins into a jar and then each month put that money into an account at the bank. Small, concrete ideas that are not hard will be easy to do and soon the fund will grow.
Another piece of advice was to do what works for you, not your neighbor. Giving up that daily latte at the coffee shop is not going to help if you are an at-home tea drinker.
What I liked most about this book was the real-life examples and stories. It was a little graph heavy for me because I am just not really into them. Even though at times it felt there were a lot of theories to wade through, this book did help me to rethink how I approach problems. Now the goals don’t have to be so overwhelming. This is one instance that you should look at the tiny picture, and soon the whole world will open up.
