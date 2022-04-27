The next principal of Emporia Middle School will know the place well. He was once the assistant there.
John Martin was selected Wednesday night to take the top middle school job. He's finishing his fourth year at Village Elementary. And his resume includes work as EMS Athletic Director during the 2016-17 term.
“I look forward to building positive relationships with staff, students, and parents as they are the cornerstone of school success,” Martin said in a news release.
“His history with Emporia Middle School and leadership characteristics make him the right match for this position,” Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said.
Martin has more than 20 years of education experience, including years at Topeka's Seaman School District. He has two master's degrees from Emporia State University.
Martin will replace Stephen Bazan, whose future has not been announced.
Brad Jones was named the new EMS assistant principal two weeks ago, moving to Emporia from Oskaloosa.
