Kenneth Harlan is not a paleontologist or an archaeologist, but over the course of his life he has discovered, excavated and prepared some of the most impressive fossils in the state, many of which are on display right here in Emporia.
At 97 years old (he just celebrated his birthday on Jan. 31), Harlan recently donated the last of his lifetime collection of fossils to the Johnston Geology Museum on the campus of Emporia State University.
Although he wanted to donate his expansive collection to the museum for teaching and research purposes, the prehistoric specimens are about more than science to him. They are about life and the connection between the lives of these creatures that lived long ago and life today:
“I hope it teaches [visitors] that there was a lot of life back then,” he said. “God made them. ... It shows me there was a Creator, and that we’re still made by that same Creator today.”
A private reception and ribbon cutting were held at the geology museum Saturday, unveiling his latest donations, the centerpiece being a rare ancient fish known as Xiphactinus (pronounced, “zi-FAC-tinus”). Spanning the length of a large display case at one end of the museum, the fish, however, is nothing like what is swimming in the Cottonwood or Neosho Rivers today.
The Xiphactinus was a voracious animal that lived in the Cretaceous sea 65 - 75 million years ago (during the Mesozoic period, near the end of the time of the dinosaurs), according to Michael Morales, Associate Professor of Earth Science at ESU and the director of the museum.
Its massive head, piranha-like teeth, and impressive size — they averaged 15 - 20 feet long — tell of a time when vicious dinosaurs roamed the Earth and when this part of North America was home to sea creatures like this one.
‘’It was a big predator,” Morales said. “Probably the biggest fish predator at the time. It would have eaten anything smaller than it.”
However, in this case, the fossilized state of this Xiphactinus shows that it was the prey, something that makes it all the more interesting to study, according to Morales. While the head and tail are intact, the middle portion of the fish is broken up, with scattered vertebrates and ribs. It apparently died, sank to the ocean floor, and became a hearty meal for other sea life at the time.
“There are better specimens in terms of completeness and articulation, meaning the bones are in position ... but this one is interesting because of the fact that it indicates that it has been scavenged on,” he said.
Finding a complete Xiphactinus fish, like Harlan’s, is rare, said Morales. “In the whole U.S., there might be only 30 or 40.”
According to Paul Johnston, former professor of Earth Science at ESU and for whom the geology museum is named, Harlan’s donation to the museum is significant.
“I don’t think there are enough words in the English language to express our gratitude to Ken,” he said to a room full of guests at the reception over the weekend. “He’s improved the status of the museum and the reputation. He’s increased the scientific value of the museum and he’s certainly increased the pleasure and joy of the average museum visitor who will see this.”
“[These fossils] also tell us that these monstrous beasts lived right here in Emporia,” he said.
And in fact, several of Harlan’s prehistoric fossils on display at the museum were found in the Emporia area.
One of the most impressive is the Mastodon tusk he found in the mid-1980s in a steep bank along the Cottonwood River south of town. The fossil, dating back to the Last Ice Age, is displayed in the center of the museum, out of a case, so visitors can get an up-close look at the petrified ivory.
A Mastodon’s partial pelvis, femur and scapula Harlan found in the same area are new additions to the museum.
To this day, the location of the rare discovery of the Mastodon fossils is only known by Harlan, one of his grandsons he had to recruit to help him load it up at the time of discovery, and the landowner.
And don’t bother asking. He won’t tell.
As for the other pieces of that massive beast that had been buried just outside of town for thousands and thousands of years?
“If they had been out there I would have found them,” Harlan said.
There’s no doubt about that. About a quarter of the fossils in the Johnston Geology Museum were found by Harlan — and his family — over the span of many years and from many digs in the Emporia area and across the state.
A retired carpenter who spent most of his life building and remodeling homes in Emporia until the mid-1980s, Harlan became fascinated with fossil-finding later in life and was essentially self-taught on how to find, excavate and prepare the fragile pieces.
Western Kansas became one of his favorite spots for fossil-finding, and thanks to a friendly relationship with a landowner out there, he spent many years traveling to and from, often with his late-wife, Evelyn, and other family members, searching for treasures.
It was there, about 40 years ago, in the chalk beds of Gove County that he found the prized Xiphactinus. Only a small piece of a fin embedded in the chalk caught Harlan’s eye. But after careful excavation, he uncovered and excavated the entire fish, head to tail.
Fossil-finding, collecting and curating are not for the impatient or half-hearted. It takes hard work, a lot of time, and an incredible amount of forbearance, all things for which Harlan is known.
Cody Maxfield, who often accompanied his grandad on digs — and who found some impressive prehistoric fossils in his own right, that are also on display at the Johnston Museum — witnessed first-hand his grandad’s commitment to doing the job well and doing it right.
“He’s got a work ethic that will run you into the ground,” he said, poignantly.
Finding the fossil is just the beginning. Removing the slab from the rock could take weeks; then wrapping it with burlap and plaster and transporting it back home, with as little disturbance as possible, is a painstaking process.
Only once does Harlan remember skimping on the process, tossing a slab of a fossil on his shoulder and the whole thing breaking in two.
“I learned the hard way,” he said.
The many challenges natural history museums, such as the Johnston Geology Museum, are facing today make Harlan’s donations all the more significant.
The increasing competition on the auction block for dinosaur fossils, that can go for millions of dollars, unfortunately, push most natural history museums out of the market to obtain important specimens for teaching and research, according to Morales.
“[Commercial collectors] are all out for profit,” he said. “They will collect a specimen, prepare it and sell it to anybody …. and then they put it in a castle somewhere and no one ever sees it.”
An amateur collector, who is also an excellent curator, like Harlan, is a museum’s best friend.
Fortunately, Harlan wasn’t interested in making money on his pieces, but instead, making these locally-found treasures accessible to the public to learn from for many years to come.
Other specimens at the museum donated by Harlan include a Mosasaur and a prehistoric bison.
The museum, located in the Cram Science Hall, is open to visitors 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - noon Saturdays, when the university is in session. Admission is free.
This is a heart-warming and inspiring story. What a good reminder that there are good people in the world.
