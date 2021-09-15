A longtime physical education teacher earned a big accolade Wednesday afternoon.
Andy Battenfield, who teaches at Village Elementary School, was selected as the Emporia Master Teacher and the Kansas Master Teacher Nominee during a presentation at Village. Emporia NEA president Erica Huggard made the announcement.
Battenfield has taught for 19 years and has been at Village since 2011.
Battenfield said he was "a little nervous" about the process moving forward now that he has been selected as a Kansas Master Teacher nominee. Still, he felt honored to be recognized by his peers.
"I don't like being recognized; I just like to do my own thing and stay in my own space," he said. "But, it is kind of humbling to get that nomination from a coworker or for somebody in education to recognize me."
Battenfield said he relates well to the kids in his classroom and always has a lot of engaging activities to keep them moving. His curriculum is designed around his students' age levels in order to give them the best boost toward future success he can, while still having fun in the process.
"With the older kids — I call my fourth- and fifth-graders the older kids — I like to do team-based activities so they're kind of building on it for when they get to the middle school," he said. "They'll have that sense of what it's like to be on a team, working on offensive strategies and that sort of thing."
Battenfield said that's helpful for all students — even those who don't play sports in the future.
The Emporia Master Teacher Award is presented each year by the Emporia NEA, and the honoree becomes the Emporia nominee for the Kansas Master Teacher Award.
Since 1954, select teachers from schools across the state have nominated, selected and named Kansas Master Teachers. Since 1980, Bank of America has pledged more than $100,000 to permanently endow the Kansas Master Teacher awards.
